Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ae332d3-af98-4399-a946-8c5c4c4bd458
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Epworth is an English singer, songwriter, and composer.
In 2012, Epworth released her debut album, Dream Life. The album received much acclaim, with Q calling it 'Psych pop splendour . . . Experimentalism, melody and narrative co-existing in appealing balance", and Record Collector awarding the album five stars and hailing it as 'A work of bracing originality . . . Immaculately sung and graced throughout with intelligent, song-serving arrangements and inspired production touches.' Strong radio support included singles "Black Doe" and "Long Gone" playlisted on BBC Radio 6 Music, and "Black Doe" picked as Zane Lowe's Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
September
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
September
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hd46k.jpglink
September
Last played on
September
Mary Epworth
September
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fsglt.pnglink
September
Last played on
Lean
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Lean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lean
Last played on
Black Doe
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Black Doe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Doe
Last played on
Sweet Boy (6 Music Session, 11 Jun 2012)
Mary Epworth
Sweet Boy (6 Music Session, 11 Jun 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Sweet Boy (6 Music Session, 11 Jun 2012)
Last played on
Long Gone (6 Music Session, 11 Jun 2012)
Mary Epworth
Long Gone (6 Music Session, 11 Jun 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnkh.jpglink
Long Gone (6 Music Session, 11 Jun 2012)
Last played on
Black Doe (Slow Waves remix)
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Black Doe (Slow Waves remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Doe (Slow Waves remix)
Last played on
Session
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Session
Last played on
Ray Of Sunlight
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Ray Of Sunlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ray Of Sunlight
Last played on
Long Gone
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Long Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Gone
Last played on
Black Dough
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Black Dough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Dough
Last played on
The Saddle Song
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
The Saddle Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Saddle Song
Last played on
Saddle Song
Mary Epworth and The Jubilee Band
Saddle Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saddle Song
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist