Mary Epworth is an English singer, songwriter, and composer.

In 2012, Epworth released her debut album, Dream Life. The album received much acclaim, with Q calling it 'Psych pop splendour . . . Experimentalism, melody and narrative co-existing in appealing balance", and Record Collector awarding the album five stars and hailing it as 'A work of bracing originality . . . Immaculately sung and graced throughout with intelligent, song-serving arrangements and inspired production touches.' Strong radio support included singles "Black Doe" and "Long Gone" playlisted on BBC Radio 6 Music, and "Black Doe" picked as Zane Lowe's Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1.