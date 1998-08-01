hwyl nofioFormed 1 August 1998
hwyl nofio
1998-08-01
hwyl nofio Biography
Hwyl Nofio (from Welsh meaning 'swimming fun') is an experimental music group whose only permanent member is Steve Parry. Steve Parry was born 4 September 1958 in Pontypool, South Wales Valleys, UK
