Rhonda VincentBorn 13 July 1962
Rhonda Vincent Biography (Wikipedia)
Rhonda Lea Vincent (born July 13, 1962) is an American bluegrass singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist.
Vincent's musical career began when she was a child in her family's band The Sally Mountain Show, and has spanned more than four decades. Vincent first achieved success in the bluegrass genre in the 1970s and '80s, earning the respect of her mostly male peers for her mastery of the progressive chord structures and multi-range, fast-paced vocals intrinsic to bluegrass music. Vincent is an in-demand guest vocalist for other bluegrass and country music performers, appearing on recordings by Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker, Joe Diffie and other notables.
Vincent is a seven-time Grammy nominee, winning the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2017.
Rhonda Vincent Tracks

Bright Lights and Country Music
ONLY ME
Beneath Still Waters
Is the Grass Any Bluer?
Rhythm of the Wheels
Please
Hit Parade of Love
Lonesome Wind Blues
Only Me
All American Bluegrass Girl
Above And Beyond
The Water is Wide
Just One of a Kind
Missouri Moon
Cash on the Barrelhead
The Prettiest Flower There
Mama Tried
WHO'S CRYIN' BABY
My Sweet Love Aint Around
Christmas At Home
Dreaming Of Christmas
Kentucky Sweetheart
Teardrops Over You
