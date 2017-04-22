Wolter KroesBorn 24 December 1968
Wolter Kroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5adb99dc-59cd-4e20-a1e6-a96c1bcdcf0e
Wolter Kroes Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolter Kroes (born in Wormerveer, Netherlands on 24 December 1968) is a Dutch singer with many hits. He is best known for his big hit single "Viva Hollandia" that reached #1 on Dutch Top 40 in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wolter Kroes Tracks
Sort by
Viva Hollandia
Wolter Kroes
Viva Hollandia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0515dw4.jpglink
Viva Hollandia
Last played on
Wolter Kroes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist