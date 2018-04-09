Eastern BarbersKent based band
Eastern Barbers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ad341ae-4452-4cf9-8faf-0cb451af84a7
Eastern Barbers Performances & Interviews
- Eastern Barbers - Maya (Glastonbury 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkbyt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkbyt.jpg2016-06-26T17:29:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Sundayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zkf1v
Eastern Barbers - Maya (Glastonbury 2016)
Eastern Barbers Tracks
Sort by
Topless Youth
Eastern Barbers
Topless Youth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Topless Youth
Last played on
Blackwall Tnl (feat. Theodor Black)
Eastern Barbers
Blackwall Tnl (feat. Theodor Black)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackwall Tnl (feat. Theodor Black)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Blue Flakes
Eastern Barbers
Blue Flakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Flakes
Last played on
M I L K
Eastern Barbers
M I L K
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M I L K
Last played on
Maya
Eastern Barbers
Maya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maya
Last played on
Get Loose (Glastonbury 2016)
Eastern Barbers
Get Loose (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zkc17.jpglink
Get Loose (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
Get On It (Glastonbury, 26 June 2016)
Eastern Barbers
Get On It (Glastonbury, 26 June 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holloway (Glastonbury 26 June 2016)
Eastern Barbers
Holloway (Glastonbury 26 June 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holloway (Glastonbury 26 June 2016)
Last played on
Ill Timed State
Eastern Barbers
Ill Timed State
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill Timed State
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Eastern Barbers
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/aj9qwh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T19:20:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zkc17.jpg
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
15:20
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Back to artist