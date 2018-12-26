John Francis Bongiovi Jr. (born March 2, 1962), known professionally as Jon Bon Jovi, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, philanthropist, and actor. Bon Jovi is best known as the founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, which was formed in 1983.

Bon Jovi has released 2 solo albums and 12 studio albums with his band, which to date have sold over 130 million albums worldwide, thus making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. In the 1990s, Bon Jovi started an acting career, starring in various movie roles, including: Moonlight and Valentino and U-571 and has made several TV appearances in various series, including: Sex and the City and Ally McBeal.

As a songwriter, Bon Jovi was inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2012, Bon Jovi ranked #50 on the list of Billboard Magazine's "Power 100", a ranking of "The Most Powerful and Influential People In The Music Business". In 1996, People Magazine named him one of the "50 Most Beautiful People In The World". In 2000, People awarded him the title, "Sexiest Rock Star", and he was placed at #13 on VH1's "100 Sexiest Artists". Bon Jovi was ranked #31 on the "Top 100 Heavy Metal Vocalists" list by Hit Parader.