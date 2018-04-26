Chron GenFormed 1978
Chron Gen
1978
Chron Gen Biography (Wikipedia)
Chron Gen (short for Chronic Generation) are a British punk band formed in January 1978 in Letchworth, Hertfordshire.
Chron Gen Tracks
Reality
Lies
Clouded Eyes
Puppets Of War
Lsd
Upcoming Events
21
Sep
2019
Chron Gen, Discharge, Vice Squad, Menace, Criminal Mind and Knock Off
229, London, UK
5
Oct
2019
Chron Gen, Sham 69, The Vibrators, Discharge, The Members, Cockney Rejects, Anti-Nowhere League, Vice Squad, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Penetration, Chelsea, TV Smith, Dirt Box Disco, Dragster, Crashed Out, Healthy Junkies, Anti Pasti, Ed Tudor Pole, SKACIETY, The Dukes of Bordello, Face Up, Sinful Maggie and RATS NEST (UK)
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
