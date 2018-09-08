East of Eden60s/70s UK progressive rock band. Formed 1967
East of Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5aca49f3-3661-4280-83de-32ce88fc95e3
East of Eden Biography (Wikipedia)
East of Eden was a British progressive rock band, who had a Top 10 hit in the UK with the single, "Jig-a-Jig", in 1971. The track was stylistically unlike any of their other work . Although some might consider this group as being a symphonic progressive band, others state that their style is mostly jazz oriented.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
East of Eden Tracks
Sort by
Jig A Jig
East of Eden
Jig A Jig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jig A Jig
Last played on
Marcus Junior
East of Eden
Marcus Junior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marcus Junior
Last played on
King of Siam
East of Eden
King of Siam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King of Siam
Last played on
Green Fields of Clover
East of Eden
Green Fields of Clover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Fields of Clover
Last played on
Northern Hemisphere
East of Eden
Northern Hemisphere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Northern Hemisphere
Last played on
East of Eden Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist