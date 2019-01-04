ReefEnglish rock band. Formed 1993. Disbanded 2013
Reef
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p067vyb0.jpg
1993
Reef Biography
Reef are an English band from Glastonbury, England. The band members include Gary Stringer on vocals, Jesse Wood on guitar (replacing original guitarist Kenwyn House in 2014), Jack Bessant on bass and Dominic Greensmith on drums.
Reef Performances & Interviews
Reef - Revelation
2018-05-17
Reef performing live on The Quay Sessions
Reef - Revelation
Reef - Naked
2018-05-17
Riff-tastic encore track - classic early Reef
Reef - Naked
Jack Bessant, Reef
2016-09-15
Jack Bessant from Reef talks to David White about the festival season.
Jack Bessant, Reef
Gary Stringer, Reef
2016-09-15
David White talks to Reef's Gary Stringer about the tour and plans for a new album!
Gary Stringer, Reef
Reef Live in Session
2016-03-20
The rockers performed their stunning new single How I Got Over
Reef Live in Session
"I've never had a real job yet!"
2016-02-17
Reef are back with their first new tune in 13 years and Chris has the world exclusive
"I've never had a real job yet!"
Reef Tracks
How I Got Over
Reef
How I Got Over
How I Got Over
Place Your Hands
Reef
Place Your Hands
Place Your Hands
Revelation
Reef
Revelation
Revelation
Naked (The Quay Sessions, 16th May 2017)
Reef
Naked (The Quay Sessions, 16th May 2017)
Place Your Hands (The Quay Sessions, 16th May 2017)
Reef
Place Your Hands (The Quay Sessions, 16th May 2017)
Upcoming Events
23
May
2019
23 May 2019
Reef, Editors, Doves, Suede, Thee Oh Sees, Steel Pulse, Idlewild, Stiff Little Fingers, The Skatalites, Hollie Cook, Seth Lakeman, Banco de Gaia, Beans on Toast, The Wildhearts, Angelic Upstarts, Mahones, [spunge], The Dreadnoughts, The Slow Readers Club, Mad Dog Mcrea, Imperial Leisure, Justin Sullivan, Ladybird, Indigo Velvet, The Lottery Winners, Bilk, Heavy Lungs, Rev Hammer, The Bar Stool Preachers, The Blinders (UK), Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Longy, Headsticks, Matilda's Scoundrels, The Winachi Tribe, Orphan Colours, Bemis, Pattern Pusher, The Blunders, The Newcranes, The Social Ignition and Broken Bones Matilda
Catton Hall, Derby, UK
Catton Hall, Derby, UK
23
Aug
2019
Reef
Blake Hall, Bridgwater, UK
24
Aug
2019
Reef
Chepstow Castle, Bristol, UK
25
Aug
2019
Reef
De Valence Pavilion, Tenby, UK
Reef Links
