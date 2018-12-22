John Allan Jones (born January 14, 1938) known professionally as Jack Jones, is an American actor and jazz and pop singer, popular during the 1960s. He is the son of actor/singer Allan Jones and actress Irene Hervey.

Jones is primarily a straight-pop singer (even when he recorded contemporary material) whose ventures in the direction of jazz are mostly of the big band/swing variety. Jones has won two Grammy Awards.

He continues to perform concerts around the world and remains popular in Las Vegas. Jones is widely known for his recordings of "Wives and Lovers" (1964 Grammy Award, Best Pop Male Performance), "The Race Is On", "Lollipops and Roses" (1962, Grammy Award, Best Pop Male Performance), "The Impossible Dream", "Call Me Irresponsible", "Lady", and "The Love Boat Theme". He was also the voice of Greg's frog in the 2014 animated television miniseries Over the Garden Wall.