Pieter-Jan BelderBorn 19 January 1966
Pieter-Jan Belder
1966-01-19
Pieter-Jan Belder Biography (Wikipedia)
Pieter-Jan Belder (born 19 January 1966) is a Dutch instrumentalist in historically informed performance, playing recorder, harpsichord and fortepiano. He founded the ensemble Musica Amphion for performances and recordings.
Concerto for Four Keyboards in A minor (after Vivaldi), BWV1065
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for Four Keyboards in A minor (after Vivaldi), BWV1065
The Spanish Pavan
John Bull
The Spanish Pavan
Prelude and veni Redemptor gentium CVI and CVII
John Bull
Prelude and veni Redemptor gentium CVI and CVII
The Staircase Overture in B flat major
Henry Purcell
The Staircase Overture in B flat major
Prelude in Eb minor and Fugue in D# minor, BWV853 (Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 1)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in Eb minor and Fugue in D# minor, BWV853 (Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 1)
The Fitzwilliam Virginal Book: Galliard to the Quadran Pavan XXXIII
John Bull
The Fitzwilliam Virginal Book: Galliard to the Quadran Pavan XXXIII
The Old Spagnoletta
Pieter-Jan Belder
The Old Spagnoletta
Cantata No. 106 Bwv.106 (Gottes Zeit Ist Die Allerbeste Zeit (Actus Tragicus))
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No. 106 Bwv.106 (Gottes Zeit Ist Die Allerbeste Zeit (Actus Tragicus))
Komm, Jesu, komm! - motet BWV.229
Johann Sebastian Bach
Komm, Jesu, komm! - motet BWV.229
La Boehmer, Wq.117
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
La Boehmer, Wq.117
Rondo in E minor - Abschied von meinem Silbermannische Claviere
Fantasia no.2 in C major (1787)
Pavana
Barafostus' Dreame
Fantastic Galliarda
Fantastic Pavana
Chaconne (sonata In 4 Parts No. 6 In G Minor)
Henry Purcell
Chaconne (sonata In 4 Parts No. 6 In G Minor)
Overture in the French Style in B minor BWV 831: Gavotte I + II, de capo
Pieter-Jan Belder
Overture in the French Style in B minor BWV 831: Courante
