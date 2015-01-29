Charlotte Schoeters
Charlotte Schoeters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ac3306d-834e-4253-8217-3a2367057887
Charlotte Schoeters Tracks
Sort by
Die Erde D579b
Schubert, Charlotte Schoeters & Christine Zerafa
Die Erde D579b
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Erde D579b
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Des Maedchens Klage D389
Schubert, Charlotte Schoeters & Christine Zerafa
Des Maedchens Klage D389
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Des Maedchens Klage D389
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist