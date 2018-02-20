Leonard Foglia (born August 24, 1954) is an American theatre director, librettist, and novelist.

Foglia made his Broadway debut as the assistant director of The Heidi Chronicles in 1989. He also directed revivals of Wait Until Dark (1998) and On Golden Pond (2005).

Foglia has collaborated with playwright Terrence McNally on three projects, Master Class (1995), By the Sea, By the Sea, By the Beautiful Sea (1996), and The Stendhal Syndrome (2004).

Foglia's off-Broadway credits include A Backer's Audition (1992), Lonely Planet (1994), One Touch of Venus (1996), and If Memory Serves (1999). His regional theatre credits include The Subject Was Roses, Thurgood, and The Secret Letters of Jackie & Marilyn. He wrote the libretto for Jake Heggie's opera The End of the Affair and conceived and directed Dreamland, a revue featuring the songs of Harold Arlen. In 2008, Foglia directed the world premiere of Jake Heggie's opera Last Acts at the Houston Grand Opera.

With Washington Post cultural correspondent David Richards, Foglia co-authored the 1997 suspense novel 1 Ragged Ridge Road. ( ISBN 978-0671003555)