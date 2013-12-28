Mark Pember, also known as Meat Katie, is an English electronic musician. He has gained popularity in recent years in developing his style of tech-funk, combining techno, tribal, hip hop, breakbeat and house music. He released a large volume of material on the Kingsize label during the late nineties and early 2000s, and currently manages and records for his record label LOT49 alongside Dylan Rhymes. The labels artists include Dopamine, Kid Blue, Vandal, Odissi, Elite Force, and Lee Coombs. Meat Katie was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Breakbeat award at the 2006 Breakspoll awards.