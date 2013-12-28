Meat KatieMark Pember
Meat Katie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ab72d2c-e759-4b77-8dee-71753211c9ca
Meat Katie Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Pember, also known as Meat Katie, is an English electronic musician. He has gained popularity in recent years in developing his style of tech-funk, combining techno, tribal, hip hop, breakbeat and house music. He released a large volume of material on the Kingsize label during the late nineties and early 2000s, and currently manages and records for his record label LOT49 alongside Dylan Rhymes. The labels artists include Dopamine, Kid Blue, Vandal, Odissi, Elite Force, and Lee Coombs. Meat Katie was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Breakbeat award at the 2006 Breakspoll awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meat Katie Tracks
Sort by
Stop The Revolution (Dubfire's Arrowhead Dub)
D.Ramirez, Meat Katie & Odissi
Stop The Revolution (Dubfire's Arrowhead Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop The Revolution (Dubfire's Arrowhead Dub)
Performer
Last played on
The Tension (Tony Senghore Remix)
Meat Katie
The Tension (Tony Senghore Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meat Katie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist