Stanley ClarkeBorn 30 June 1951
Stanley Clarke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gks7m.jpg
1951-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ab6ca23-9e17-43f2-ad92-869d28bdbf11
Stanley Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Clarke (born June 30, 1951) is an American bassist and founding member of Return to Forever, one of the first jazz fusion bands. He has composed music for films and television and has worked with musicians in many genres. Like Jaco Pastorius, Clarke gave the bass guitar a prominence it lacked in jazz-related music.
Stanley Clarke Tracks
Father and Sun
Stanley Clarke
Father and Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
School Days
Stanley Clarke
School Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
School Days
Last played on
Up
Stanley Clarke
Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Up
Last played on
Heaven Sent (Ft.Howard Hewitt & George Duke)
Stanley Clarke
Heaven Sent (Ft.Howard Hewitt & George Duke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
I Wanna Play for You
Stanley Clarke
I Wanna Play for You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
I Wanna Play for You
Last played on
La Fiesta Jazz
Stan Getz
La Fiesta Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
La Fiesta Jazz
Last played on
Rocks, Pebbles And Sand
Stanley Clarke
Rocks, Pebbles And Sand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Rocks, Pebbles And Sand
Last played on
Heaven sent
Stanley Clarke
Heaven sent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Heaven sent
Last played on
East River Drive
Stanley Clarke
East River Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Alissia Benveniste, Manou Gallo, Stanley Clarke & World-Wide-Funk)
Bootsy Collins
Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Alissia Benveniste, Manou Gallo, Stanley Clarke & World-Wide-Funk)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x8xp8.jpglink
Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Alissia Benveniste, Manou Gallo, Stanley Clarke & World-Wide-Funk)
Last played on
Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive)
Bootsy Collins
Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x8xp8.jpglink
Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive)
Last played on
Heaven Sent You
Stanley Clarke
Heaven Sent You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Heaven Sent You
Last played on
Vulcan Princess
Stanley Clarke
Vulcan Princess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Vulcan Princess
Last played on
Labyrinth
Stanley Clarke
Labyrinth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Labyrinth
Last played on
Sweet Baby
Stanley Clarke
Sweet Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Sweet Baby
Last played on
The Dancer
Stanley Clarke
The Dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
The Dancer
Last played on
Brazilian Love Affair
Stanley Clarke
Brazilian Love Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Brazilian Love Affair
Last played on
Stories To Tell
Stanley Clarke
Stories To Tell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Stories To Tell
Last played on
Bass Folk Song #7 Tradition
Stanley Clarke
Bass Folk Song #7 Tradition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Bass Folk Song #7 Tradition
Last played on
Straight to the top
Stanley Clarke
Straight to the top
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Straight to the top
Last played on
Lopsy Lu
Stanley Clarke
Lopsy Lu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Lopsy Lu
Song To John (Part 2)
Stanley Clarke
Song To John (Part 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Song To John (Part 2)
Butterfly Dreams (feat. Andy Bey)
Stanley Clarke
Butterfly Dreams (feat. Andy Bey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Butterfly Dreams (feat. Andy Bey)
Unexpected Days (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Stanley Clarke
Unexpected Days (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Unexpected Days (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
1, 2 To The Bass (feat. Q‐Tip)
Stanley Clarke
1, 2 To The Bass (feat. Q‐Tip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
1, 2 To The Bass (feat. Q‐Tip)
Bass Song # 13: Mingus
Stanley Clarke
Bass Song # 13: Mingus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Bass Song # 13: Mingus
Last played on
Concerto for Jazz Rock Orchestra (Lay-Far Edit)
Stanley Clarke
Concerto for Jazz Rock Orchestra (Lay-Far Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Pop Virgil
Stanley Clarke
Pop Virgil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Pop Virgil
Last played on
Jeru
Stanley Clarke
Jeru
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks7m.jpglink
Jeru
Last played on
