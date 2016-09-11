St. Gregory of NaregBorn 0951. Died 1003
St. Gregory of Nareg
0951
St. Gregory of Nareg Biography (Wikipedia)
Grigor Narekatsi (Armenian: Գրիգոր Նարեկացի; anglicized: Gregory of Narek) (c. 950 – 1003/1011) was an Armenian mystical and lyrical poet, monk, and theologian. He is a saint of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Doctor of the Catholic Church.
The son of a bishop, Narekatsi was educated by a relative based at the Narekavank, the monastery of Narek, on the southern shores of Lake Van (modern Turkey). He was based there almost all his life. He is best known for his Book of Lamentations, a major piece of mystical literature.
St. Gregory of Nareg Tracks
Concerto for Choir
Alfred Schnittke
Concerto for Choir
Concerto for Choir
Piste 9, Havoun Havoun
St. Gregory of Nareg
Piste 9, Havoun Havoun
Piste 9, Havoun Havoun
