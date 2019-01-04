The Tornados1960s UK instrumental group. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1967
The Tornados
1962
The Tornados Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tornados were an English instrumental group of the 1960s that acted as backing group for many of record producer Joe Meek's productions and also for singer Billy Fury. They enjoyed several chart hits in their own right, including the UK and U.S. No. 1 "Telstar" (named after the satellite and composed and produced by Meek), the first U.S. No. 1 single by a British group.
The Tornados Tracks
Telstar
The Tornados
Telstar
Telstar
The Tornados
Telstar
Popeye Twist
The Tornados
Popeye Twist
Keep Away
Billy Fury
Keep Away
Globetrotter
The Tornados
Globetrotter
The Ice Cream Man
The Tornados
The Ice Cream Man
Theme from `A Summer Place`
The Tornados
Theme from `A Summer Place`
Jungle Fever
The Tornados
Jungle Fever
Upcoming Events
23
Jan
2019
Tornados, Dozy and Marmalade
Cheese & Grain, Bath, UK
24
Jan
2019
Tornados, Dozy and Marmalade
Exeter Corn Exchange, Exeter, UK
2
Feb
2019
Tornados, Marmalade
Stamford Corn Exchange, Leicester, UK
8
Feb
2019
Tornados, Dozy
Exmouth Pavilion, Exeter, UK
15
Feb
2019
Tornados, Dozy
Middlesbrough Theatre, Middlesbrough, UK
