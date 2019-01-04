The EsquiresUS R&B group, famous for "Get on Up". Formed 1957. Disbanded 1976
The Esquires
1957
The Esquires Biography (Wikipedia)
The Esquires were an American R&B group from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, principally active from 1957 to 1976.
The Esquires Tracks
How Could It Be
My Sweet Baby
Get On Up
And Get Away
When I'm Ready
Woman
