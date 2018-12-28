Rosie VelaBorn 11 November 1954
Rosie Vela
1954-11-11
Rosie Vela Biography (Wikipedia)
Roseanne "Rosie" Vela (born December 18, 1952) is an American model and singer-songwriter.
Rosie Vela Tracks
Magic Smile
Last played on
