Jellybean - US producer John Benitez. Born 7 November 1957
Jellybean
1957-11-07
Jellybean Biography (Wikipedia)
John Benitez (born November 7, 1957), also known as Jellybean, is an American drummer, guitarist, songwriter, DJ, remixer and music producer of Puerto Rican descent. He has produced and remixed artists such as Madonna, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and the Pointer Sisters. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked him as the 99th most successful dance artist of all-time.
Jellybean Tracks
Sidewalk Talk
Jellybean
Sidewalk Talk
Sidewalk Talk
Was Dog A Doughnut
Jellybean
Was Dog A Doughnut
Was Dog A Doughnut
Jingo
Jellybean
Jingo
Jingo
Who Found Who
Jellybean
Who Found Who
Who Found Who
Real Thing
Jellybean
Real Thing
Real Thing
Who Found Who
Jellybean
Who Found Who
Who Found Who
Twilight Dome Pt.2
Jellybean
Twilight Dome Pt.2
Twilight Dome Pt.2
Just A Mirage
Jellybean
Just A Mirage
Just A Mirage
The Real Thing
Jellybean
The Real Thing
The Real Thing
