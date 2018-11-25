The Soul StirrersFormed 1926
The Soul Stirrers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5aa8b4de-5e87-40c1-b230-e29e415578ec
The Soul Stirrers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soul Stirrers were an American gospel music group, whose career spans over eighty years. The group was a pioneer in the development of the quartet style of gospel, and a major influence on soul, doo wop, and motown, some of the secular music that owed much to gospel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Soul Stirrers Tracks
Sort by
Stand By Me Father
The Soul Stirrers
Stand By Me Father
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stand By Me Father
Last played on
Were You There
The Soul Stirrers
Were You There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Were You There
Last played on
Touch The Hem Of His Garment
The Soul Stirrers
Touch The Hem Of His Garment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch The Hem Of His Garment
Last played on
Lord Remember Me
The Soul Stirrers
Lord Remember Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Remember Me
Last played on
Listen To The Angels
The Soul Stirrers
Listen To The Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Listen To The Angels
Last played on
Jesus gave me water
Lucie E. Campbell
Jesus gave me water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c1mdk.jpglink
Jesus gave me water
Last played on
Pilgrim Of Sorrow
The Soul Stirrers
Pilgrim Of Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pilgrim Of Sorrow
Last played on
Touch The Hem Of His Garment
Sam Cooke
Touch The Hem Of His Garment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c1mdk.jpglink
Touch The Hem Of His Garment
Last played on
It Won't Be Very Long
The Soul Stirrers
It Won't Be Very Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Won't Be Very Long
Last played on
How Far Am I From Canaan
The Soul Stirrers
How Far Am I From Canaan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Far Am I From Canaan
Last played on
Jesus Gave Me Water
Sam Cooke
Jesus Gave Me Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c1mdk.jpglink
Jesus Gave Me Water
Last played on
I love the Lord
The Soul Stirrers
I love the Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I love the Lord
Last played on
Until Jesus Calls Me Home (feat. The Soul Stirrers)
Sam Cooke
Until Jesus Calls Me Home (feat. The Soul Stirrers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c1mdk.jpglink
Until Jesus Calls Me Home (feat. The Soul Stirrers)
Last played on
That's Heaven to Me (feat. The Soul Stirrers)
Sam Cooke
That's Heaven to Me (feat. The Soul Stirrers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c1mdk.jpglink
That's Heaven to Me (feat. The Soul Stirrers)
Last played on
Jesus Gave Me Water
The Soul Stirrers
Jesus Gave Me Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Gave Me Water
Last played on
Any Day Now
The Soul Stirrers
Any Day Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Day Now
Last played on
He'll Make A Way
Sam Cooke
He'll Make A Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c1mdk.jpglink
He'll Make A Way
Last played on
I Am A Pilgrim
The Soul Stirrers
I Am A Pilgrim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am A Pilgrim
Last played on
Peace In The Valley
Sam Cooke
Peace In The Valley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c1mdk.jpglink
Peace In The Valley
Last played on
Since I met the Savior
The Soul Stirrers
Since I met the Savior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since I met the Savior
Last played on
Touch the Hem of His Garment
The Soul Stirrers
Touch the Hem of His Garment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Mile Of The Way
The Soul Stirrers
The Last Mile Of The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's My Guide
Traditional Spiritual & The Soul Stirrers
He's My Guide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's My Guide
Performer
Last played on
Jesus, I'll Never Forget
Traditional Spiritual & The Soul Stirrers
Jesus, I'll Never Forget
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus, I'll Never Forget
Performer
Last played on
All Right Now
Traditional Spiritual & The Soul Stirrers
All Right Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Right Now
Performer
Last played on
Christ Is All
The Soul Stirrers
Christ Is All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christ Is All
Last played on
I'm Trying To Be Your Friend
The Soul Stirrers
I'm Trying To Be Your Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Means Love
The Soul Stirrers
Christmas Means Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Means Love
Last played on
Lord, Oh Lord, I Believe
The Soul Stirrers
Lord, Oh Lord, I Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Soul Stirrers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist