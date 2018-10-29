Ultrasound90s UK Indie. Formed 1996
Ultrasound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5aa41771-62ed-486b-bb0f-26af34e1b089
Ultrasound Biography (Wikipedia)
Ultrasound are an English indie band, predominantly active during the late 1990s. Although the band's focal point (in particular for reviewers) was their tall, obese singer/guitarist Andrew "Tiny" Wood, the main songwriter was guitarist Richard Green, with the line-up completed by drummer Andy Peace, keyboardist Matt Jones and bass player/second singer Vanessa Best.
Having split up acrimoniously in 1999, the band reunited in early 2010 with their first concert in eleven years scheduled for a benefit event in September of that year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ultrasound Tracks
Sort by
Stay Young
Ultrasound
Stay Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay Young
Last played on
Kon-Tiki
Ultrasound
Kon-Tiki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kon-Tiki
Last played on
Best Wishes
Ultrasound
Best Wishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Wishes
Last played on
Same Band
Ultrasound
Same Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Same Band
Last played on
Between Two Rivers
Ultrasound
Between Two Rivers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Between Two Rivers
Last played on
Suckle (Evening session 23.07.1997)
Ultrasound
Suckle (Evening session 23.07.1997)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suckle (Evening session 23.07.1997)
Last played on
Floodlit World (Evening session 23.07.1997)
Ultrasound
Floodlit World (Evening session 23.07.1997)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floodlit World (Evening session 23.07.1997)
Last played on
Same Band (23-07-1997)
Ultrasound
Same Band (23-07-1997)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Same Band (23-07-1997)
Last played on
Beautiful Sadness
Ultrasound
Beautiful Sadness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Sadness
Last played on
Twins
Ultrasound
Twins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twins
Last played on
Welfare State
Ultrasound
Welfare State
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Welfare State
Last played on
Floodlit World
Ultrasound
Floodlit World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floodlit World
Last played on
Ultrasound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist