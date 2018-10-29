Ultrasound are an English indie band, predominantly active during the late 1990s. Although the band's focal point (in particular for reviewers) was their tall, obese singer/guitarist Andrew "Tiny" Wood, the main songwriter was guitarist Richard Green, with the line-up completed by drummer Andy Peace, keyboardist Matt Jones and bass player/second singer Vanessa Best.

Having split up acrimoniously in 1999, the band reunited in early 2010 with their first concert in eleven years scheduled for a benefit event in September of that year.