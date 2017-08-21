King Bennie NawahiBorn 3 July 1899. Died 29 January 1985
King Bennie Nawahi
1899-07-03
King Bennie Nawahi Biography (Wikipedia)
"King" Bennie Nawahi (July 3, 1899 – January 29, 1985) was an American steel guitarist from Hawaii who was popular in the U.S. during the 1920s and 1930s.
King Bennie Nawahi Tracks
Ukulele Benny (feat. King Bennie Nawahi)
The Georgia Jumpers
