Johann Kaspar Mertz Born 17 August 1806. Died 14 October 1856
Johann Kaspar Mertz
1806-08-17
Johann Kaspar Mertz Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Kaspar Mertz (in Hungarian: János Gáspár Mertz) (17 August 1806 – 14 October 1856) was an Austro-Hungarian guitarist and composer.
Hungarian Fatherland Flowers
Johann Kaspar Mertz
Hungarian Fatherland Flowers
Hungarian Fatherland Flowers
Fingal's Cave
Johann Kaspar Mertz
Fingal's Cave
Fingal's Cave
Bardenklange [Minstrelsy] Op.13 for guitar
Johann Kaspar Mertz
Bardenklange [Minstrelsy] Op.13 for guitar
Bardenklange [Minstrelsy] Op.13 for guitar
