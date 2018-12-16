JAWS are an English indie rock band formed in Birmingham, England in 2012 after singer Connor Schofield had posted a demo (Cameron) online that received enough positive feedback to encourage him to start a band with friends from Halesowen College. They have often been identified as part of the Digbeth-based B-Town scene and hotly tipped as ones to watch.

JAWS have published two EPs and two full length LPs so far. The B side of "Surround You"—"Stay In" featuring on the Ubisoft game Rocksmith 2014. "Gold" was featured in an episode of Hollyoaks. They have toured with The Twang, Peace, Swim Deep, Spector as well as various support slots.

In December 2013 the band announced via their Facebook page that they would be recording a full studio album in 2014 partially funded by the PRS. In April their next single will be released called "Think Too Much, Feel Too Little".

In June 2014 the band announced the Debut album "Be Slowly" would be released on 15 September that year. The band announced over Twitter a tour in September, stopping at Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and plenty more, supported by Fickle Friends, Milk Teeth and Brawlers.