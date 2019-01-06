Allen Alvoid Jones, Jr. (December 29, 1940 – May 5, 1987) was an American record producer. Jones produced several albums for Albert King, and became the producer and manager for The Bar-Kays. He produced all of their records including their last records for Mercury Records. He formed their production company, and produced other acts such as Kwick on EMI and executively produced Ebony Webb, also on EMI. Jones was a very successful songwriter covered by the likes of Elvis Costello and Albert King. Jones started out as a bass player, and ended up owning his own studio (ONYX) in Memphis, Tennessee. He gave many artists and musicians opportunities to work in the recording industry, long before there were college classes on the music business. Jones knew a hit record and blossomed at Stax Records as a writer, producer and recording engineer. Jones won a Grammy for his input on Shaft[citation needed]. He lived to be in the studio and helped to make a name for Ardent Studios. He stayed in Studio A of Ardent for almost 10 years. Jones kept The Bar-Kays with albums and tour dates until the day he died of a heart attack.