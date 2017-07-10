The MatadorsSoul / doo-wop
The Matadors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a9cacf7-acc6-434a-b656-44b8089a8112
The Matadors Tracks
Sort by
Wobble Wobble
The Matadors
Wobble Wobble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wobble Wobble
Last played on
You've Been Crying Too
The Matadors
You've Been Crying Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Matadors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist