Black Heat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a9af251-cec7-4e58-b2ce-7d8547bce526
Black Heat Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Heat was a 1970s funk band founded by King Raymond Green and discovered by Phillip Guilbeau. Their albums include Black Heat (with guest artist David "Fathead" Newman), No Time To Burn and Keep On Runnin'. The group had one hit single, "No Time to Burn", which reached #46 on the U.S. Billboard Black Singles chart. A CD re-issue of their first two albums was released by Label M in 2001 under the title, Declassified Grooves. They had recently appeared at a memorial concert for Joel Dorn their original producer at Atlantic Records. It was the first time they had reunited in over 34 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Heat Tracks
Sort by
Zimba Ku
Black Heat
Zimba Ku
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zimba Ku
Last played on
Chicken Heads (Dj XS Edit)
Black Heat
Chicken Heads (Dj XS Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zimba Ku (Charlie Beale Remix)
Black Heat
Zimba Ku (Charlie Beale Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Heads
Black Heat
Chicken Heads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Heads
Last played on
Drive My Car
Black Heat
Drive My Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drive My Car
Last played on
Love The Life You Live
Black Heat
Love The Life You Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love The Life You Live
Last played on
Black Heat Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist