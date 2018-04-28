Black Heat was a 1970s funk band founded by King Raymond Green and discovered by Phillip Guilbeau. Their albums include Black Heat (with guest artist David "Fathead" Newman), No Time To Burn and Keep On Runnin'. The group had one hit single, "No Time to Burn", which reached #46 on the U.S. Billboard Black Singles chart. A CD re-issue of their first two albums was released by Label M in 2001 under the title, Declassified Grooves. They had recently appeared at a memorial concert for Joel Dorn their original producer at Atlantic Records. It was the first time they had reunited in over 34 years.