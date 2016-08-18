Johanna BeyerBorn 11 July 1888. Died 9 January 1944
Johanna Beyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1888-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a9abc95-5472-44bf-b404-7af4b779b8e7
Johanna Beyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Johanna Magdalena Beyer (July 11, 1888 – January 9, 1944) was a German-American composer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johanna Beyer Tracks
Sort by
Three Pieces for Choir - III. The People, Yes!
Johanna Beyer
Three Pieces for Choir - III. The People, Yes!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Pieces for Choir - III. The People, Yes!
Last played on
Music of the Spheres
Electric Weasel Ensemble, Donald Buchla, Stephen Ruppenthal, Johanna M. Beyer, Brenda Hutchinson, Allen Strange, David Morse & Charles Amirkhanian
Music of the Spheres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music of the Spheres
Performer
Last played on
Johanna Beyer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist