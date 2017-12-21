The Gerogerigegege (ザ・ゲロゲリゲゲゲ) is a Japanese experimental music project, founded in 1985 by Juntaro Yamanouchi (山ノ内純太郎 Yamanouchi Juntarō).

Though they are often categorized with Japanese harsh noise acts such as Merzbow and Masonna, The Gerogerigegege has also released albums of more straightforward punk rock (Sexual Behavior in the Human Male), noise (45 RPM Performance), and ambient music (None Friendly, Endless Humiliation), in addition to several seven inch records mixing these styles with found recordings. The group is best known for their 1990 album Tokyo Anal Dynamite. This album consists of 75 songs, which serve as a fusion of the Ramones' punk jams (replete with Juntaro yelling "one, two, three, four" over and over) and John Zorn's frantic Naked City project. Juntaro Yamanouchi also ran the Vis a Vis record label.