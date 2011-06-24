Yann‐Fañch KemenerBorn 7 April 1957
Yann-Fañch Kemener (born April 7, 1957) is a traditional singer from Brittany, born in Sainte-Tréphine (Côtes-d'Armor), France.
He took part in reviving Kan ha diskan (French: chant et contre-chant) in the 1970s and 1980s, especially with Erik Marchand. He collected songs from the oral tradition in the Breton language.
He has sung in numerous Festoù Noz.
