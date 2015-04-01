Pierre de BrévilleBorn 21 February 1861. Died 24 September 1949
Pierre de Bréville
1861-02-21
Pierre de Bréville Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Onfroy de Bréville (21 February 1861 – 24 September 1949) was a French composer.
Pierre de Bréville Tracks
Harmonie du soir
Pierre de Bréville
Harmonie du soir
Harmonie du soir
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-31T19:13:23
31
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Pierre de Bréville Links
