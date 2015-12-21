John WilsonAssociate Guest Conductor, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. Born 1972
John Wilson Biography (BBC)
John Wilson is known for the vivid nature of his interpretations colourful sounds that he draws from orchestras in repertoire ranging from the core classical through to the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Wilson has developed long-term affiliations with many of the UK’s major orchestras and festivals, and in 16/17 he became the Associate Guest Conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, conducting them regularly across Scotland as well as at the BBC Proms and Aldeburgh Festival.
In recent seasons Wilson has made his debut with many major orchestras including Oslo Philharmonic, Gothenburg Symphony, Budapest Festival Orchestra, Deutsches Symphonie Orchester Berlin and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and further afield he has twice been to Australia to conduct the Sydney Symphony. In 2016 he made his opera debut with Glyndebourne Festival Opera to great critical acclaim, described as a “sensational success” by Opera Magazine, conducting the theatre’s first ever Madama Butterfly in a new production for their autumn tour.
In 1994, Wilson formed his own orchestra, the John Wilson Orchestra, dedicated to performing music from the golden age of Hollywood and Broadway; for the past decade he has been performing with them annually at the BBC Proms and touring regularly across the UK. John Wilson and the John Wilson Orchestra record exclusively for Warner Classics (formerly EMI Classics) and their performances are broadcast regularly on television and radio.
Wilson has a large catalogue of recordings with a range of orchestras. Recent recordings are three volumes of symphonic works by Copland with the BBC Philharmonic, described by Gramophone as “outstanding”, and two volumes of works by Richard Rodney Bennett with the BBC Scottish Symphony.
Born in Gateshead, England, John Wilson studied composition and conducting at the Royal College of Music where he was taught by Joseph Horovitz and Neil Thomson and where he won all the major conducting prizes and, in 2011, was made a Fellow.
- Holst: The Planets (excpt) (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059py3f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059py3f.jpg2017-09-07T16:03:00.000ZWith the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Wilson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fdw8w
Holst: The Planets (excpt) (2017)
- Best bits from Oklahoma! (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c5kz8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c5kz8.jpg2017-08-11T19:00:00.000ZRodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! brought new dramatic depth to the Broadway musical. With John Wilson and his orchestra and their signature energy and swagger.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05c5k9v
Best bits from Oklahoma! (2017)
- The Proms 2017 season is here!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050kgdf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050kgdf.jpg2017-04-20T12:55:00.000ZTake a peek behind the preparation for the world’s greatest classical music festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050g4ks
The Proms 2017 season is here!
- John Wilson in Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s1cl1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s1cl1.jpg2016-04-24T13:00:00.000ZThe Orchestral arranger and conductor speaks to Michael about the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s1hp8
John Wilson in Conversation
- John Wilson - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027lj62.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027lj62.jpg2014-09-28T20:00:00.000ZClare welcomes bandleader, musical director and proms stalwart John Wilson to the studio to talk about his new album and tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027lj6s
John Wilson - Interview
John Wilson Tracks
Sort by