Dave FormulaBorn 11 August 1946
Dave Formula
1946-08-11
Dave Formula Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Formula (born David Tomlinson 11 August 1946, Whalley Range, Manchester, England), is an English keyboardist and film-soundtrack composer from Manchester, who played with the post-punk band Magazine and New Romantic ensemble Visage during the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the 1980s and in the "world music" band The Angel Brothers.
Dave Formula Tracks
A Song From Under the Floorboards
Barry Adamson
A Song From Under the Floorboards
A Song From Under the Floorboards
The Anti-Hero
Dave Formula
The Anti-Hero
The Anti-Hero
Elvis In Space
Dave Formula
Elvis In Space
Elvis In Space
