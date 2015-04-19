The Deep was a short-lived American psychedelic rock band made up of musicians from New York City, who in 1966 traveled to Philadelphia to record a one-time LP, Psychedelic Moods: A Mind-Expanding Phenomena. The band was experimentally progressive, as they were one of the earliest groups to record psychedelic music, before it was adapted by a wider array of musical acts. Although their only album failed to achieve success, it later gained acclaim for being considered the earliest work to reference "psychedelic" in its title.

Information on the band is sparse as only one band member had a confirmed musical career prior to recording. The member, Rusty Evans (born Marcus Uzilevsky, 1937, New York City, died December 5, 2015, Woodacre, California), was the Deep's lead guitarist, primary songwriter, and a vocalist. Evans initially recorded in 1958 as a rockabilly singer, before performing as a Greenwich Village folk musician in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He recorded three albums as Rusty Evans – Songs of Our Land, Railroad Songs (both 1964) and Live at Gerde's Folk City (1965) – and was later a member of the folk group The New Christy Minstrels. Musician David Bromberg is also known to have played on The Deep's one and only album, although it is unknown on which tracks he played.