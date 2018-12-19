RobynSwedish singer and songwriter Robin Carlsson. Born 12 June 1979
Robyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Miriam Carlsson (born 12 June 1979), known as Robyn, is a Swedish singer, songwriter and record producer. She arrived on the music scene with her 1995 debut album, Robyn Is Here, which produced two Billboard Hot 100 top-10 singles: "Do You Know (What It Takes)" and "Show Me Love". Her second and third albums, My Truth (1999) and Don't Stop the Music (2002), were released in Sweden. Robyn returned to international success with her fourth album, Robyn (2005), which brought critical praise and a Grammy Award nomination. The album spawned the singles "Be Mine!" and the UK number one "With Every Heartbeat". Robyn released a trilogy of mini-albums in 2010, known as the Body Talk series. They received broad critical praise, three Grammy Award nominations, and produced three top-10 singles: "Dancing On My Own", "Hang with Me" and "Indestructible". Robyn followed this with two collaborative EPs: Do It Again (2014) with Röyksopp, and Love Is Free (2015) with La Bagatelle Magique. She released her eighth solo album Honey in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim.
Robyn Tracks
Sort by
Send to Robin Immediately
Dancing On My Own
Missing U
Honey
With Every Heartbeat
Show Me Love
With Every Heartbeat (feat. Kleerup, Robyn)
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2018
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
Live Lounge: Robyn
Glastonbury: 2011
Live Lounge: Robyn
Latest Robyn News
Robyn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Christine & The Queens - Girlfriend
-
How did a trip to London inspire Christine & the Queens?
-
New Christine and the Queens? Think Leonardo DiCaprio/West Side Story
-
Christine and the Queens on the power and influence of Janet Jackson
-
Lykke Li
-
Christine and The Queens
-
Kylie on her 98 year old Nain, and bringing her Welsh family to Cardiff gigs
-
Rostam talks about the creation of Lykke Li's 'hard rain'
-
What happened when Kylie saw Dolly Parton live for the first time?
-
Kylie Minogue is back! Chris gets the exclusive story behind her new single