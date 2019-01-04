Hazel O’Connor
1955-05-16
Hazel O’Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Hazel O'Connor (born 16 May 1955) is a British singer-songwriter and actress. She became famous in the early 1980s with hit singles "Eighth Day", "D-Days" and "Will You", as well as starring in the film Breaking Glass.
Hazel O’Connor Performances & Interviews
Hazel O'Connor chats to Sara Cox
2014-03-10
80s icon Hazel O'Connor joins Sara Cox in the studio.
Hazel O'Connor chats to Sara Cox
Hazel O’Connor Tracks
Will You?
Hazel O’Connor
Will You?
Will You?
D-days
Hazel O’Connor
D-days
D-days
Eighth Day
Hazel O’Connor
Eighth Day
Eighth Day
Calls The Tune
Hazel O’Connor
Calls The Tune
Calls The Tune
8th Day
Hazel O’Connor
8th Day
8th Day
8th Day (snippet)
Hazel O’Connor
8th Day (snippet)
8th Day (snippet)
Hazel O’Connor Links
