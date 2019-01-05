Thomas Dolby
1958-10-14
Thomas Dolby Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Morgan Robertson (born 14 October 1958), known by the stage name Thomas Dolby, is an English musician, producer, entrepreneur and teacher. He came to prominence in the 1980s, releasing hit singles including "She Blinded Me with Science" (1982) and "Hyperactive!". He has also worked in production and as a session musician. In the 1990s, he founded a sound technology company, Beatnik, in Silicon Valley, whose technology was used to create the Nokia tune. He was also the Music Director for the TED Conference. Currently on faculty at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University, Dolby will lead Peabody’s Music for New Media program, which enrolled its first students in the fall of 2018.
Thomas Dolby Performances & Interviews
Thomas Dolby Tracks
Airwaves
Thomas Dolby
Airwaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Airwaves
Last played on
White City
Thomas Dolby
White City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
White City
Last played on
She Blinded Me With Science Original Version
Thomas Dolby
She Blinded Me With Science Original Version
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Windpower (Radio 1 In Concert, Dominion Theatre, 28 Feb 1984)
Thomas Dolby
Windpower (Radio 1 In Concert, Dominion Theatre, 28 Feb 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Europa and the Pirate Twins/Get Out Of My Mix/She Blinded Me With Science (Dominion Theatre, 28 Feb 1984)
Thomas Dolby
Europa and the Pirate Twins/Get Out Of My Mix/She Blinded Me With Science (Dominion Theatre, 28 Feb 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Hyperactive! (Radio 1 In Concert, Dominion Theatre, 28 Feb 1984)
Thomas Dolby
Hyperactive! (Radio 1 In Concert, Dominion Theatre, 28 Feb 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
The Flat Earth (Radio 1 In Concert, Dominion Theatre, 28 Feb 1984)
Thomas Dolby
The Flat Earth (Radio 1 In Concert, Dominion Theatre, 28 Feb 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Dissidents - Dominion Theatre 1984
Thomas Dolby
Dissidents - Dominion Theatre 1984
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Dissidents - Dominion Theatre 1984
She Blinded Me With Science
Thomas Dolby
She Blinded Me With Science
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
She Blinded Me With Science
Last played on
Hyperactive!
Thomas Dolby
Hyperactive!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059kvvg.jpglink
Hyperactive!
Last played on
I Scare Myself
Thomas Dolby
I Scare Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
I Scare Myself
Last played on
Europa And The Pirate Twins
Thomas Dolby
Europa And The Pirate Twins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Europa And The Pirate Twins
Last played on
She Blinded Me With Science
Simon House
She Blinded Me With Science
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
She Blinded Me With Science
Last played on
Gothic (1986): Opening
Thomas Dolby
Gothic (1986): Opening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Gothic (1986): Opening
Last played on
The King Of Rock n Roll
Thomas Dolby
The King Of Rock n Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
The King Of Rock n Roll
Last played on
Radio Silence
Thomas Dolby
Radio Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
Radio Silence
Last played on
