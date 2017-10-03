SpinvisBorn 2 February 1961
Spinvis
Spinvis Biography (Wikipedia)
Spinvis (Dutch for Spider-fish) is a Dutch one-man project centred on Erik de Jong (born 2 February 1961, Spijkenisse). Using experimental, lo-fi music, Spinvis became an instant success in his home country, earning two gold records in the process and performing sold-out tours in both the Netherlands and Belgium.
Voor Ik Vergeet
