Ahmad Zahir (Persian: احمد ظاهر‎, 14 June 1946 – 14 June 1979) was a singer, songwriter, and composer from Afghanistan. His songs are mostly in the Dari (Persian) language and are based on Persian poetry, although a few are also in Pashto. Zahir was the first and only true mega superstar in Afghanistan as his appeal crossed all boundaries of age, class, language, and regions. Besides being a pioneer of rock and pop music in Afghanistan, he experimented and performed almost all styles of music, including Indian classical music, Iranian, Qarsak, Qataghani and Logari.

Among the people of Afghanistan, he is considered an icon of Afghanistan music and is widely regarded as the "King of Afghan music" or the "Elvis of Afghanistan", and reclaims immortal fame due to his contributions and influence on music in Afghanistan.