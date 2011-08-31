My Toys Like Me are an electronic music act from London which originally consisted of Frances Noon also known as Aluna Francis, (now of the band AlunaGeorge) and Lazlo Legezer, who both met in 2005.

It was formed as a studio project but later evolved into a four-piece band. Aluna Francis had previously recorded an album with Earth Leakage Trip and formed indie band The Boundary. Lazlo Legezer began making rave records in the early 1990s as Psi-Q Network and did the first ever live set on seminal illegal rave soundsystem Spiral Tribe. He produced many styles of music under different names, including an album, Mimoid, with lyrics by Jachym Topol.

Their first single "Sick Couple" was released on 7" vinyl in 1997. Sold exclusively through Rough Trade and described on their homepage as "like hearing Portishead or a long lost 50's record for the first time", the limited run of 500 copies sold out in two weeks. They developed a strong following on the then thriving Myspace, and topped play charts ahead of mainstream promoted artists.