Sam SmithEnglish singer and songwriter. Born 19 May 1992
Sam Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Frederick Smith (born 19 May 1992) is an English singer-songwriter. He rose to fame in October 2012 when he was featured on Disclosure's breakthrough single "Latch", which peaked at number eleven on the UK Singles Chart. His subsequent feature—on Naughty Boy's "La La La"—earned him his first number one single in May 2013. In December 2013, he was nominated for the 2014 Brit Critics' Choice Award and the BBC's Sound of 2014 poll, both of which he won.
He released his debut studio album, In the Lonely Hour, in May 2014 on Capitol Records UK. The lead single, "Lay Me Down", was released prior to "La La La". The second single, "Money on My Mind", became his second number one single in the UK. The album's third single, "Stay with Me", was an international success, reaching number one in the UK and number two on the US Billboard Hot 100, while the fourth single "I'm Not the Only One" reached the top five in both countries. The fifth single, "Like I Can", reached number nine in the United Kingdom. He made his United States debut on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, followed by a performance on Saturday Night Live in March 2014.
- Sam Smith is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h33jj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h33jj.jpg2018-03-09T10:41:00.000ZGrimmy catches up with Sam to talk about performing at Biggest Weekend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060ltlj
- Sam Smith surprises brides at their wedding!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ml98q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ml98q.jpg2017-11-09T21:00:00.000ZSam serenades a couple at their wedding, and it is beautiful.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ml8zm
- Sam Smith is all set to make an entrance at his BBC exclusivehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lz5j2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lz5j2.jpg2017-11-03T19:03:00.000ZWatch Sam Smith At The BBC, Thursday 9 November 8pm on BBC One.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lz590
- Sam Smith on Elton John: "I look up to him in such a huge way"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p031hmv8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p031hmv8.jpg2017-10-02T20:15:00.000ZSam tells Jo how Elton John helped with his new LP, but he's not revealing the title yet!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hw70j
- “It was a deep few years” – Sam Smith returns to the frayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fgm8b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fgm8b.jpg2017-09-08T07:48:00.000ZSam Smith’s back! He joins Grimmy on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show to chat about his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fglqn
- Sam Smith: "I'm in complete shock, the whole thing is just amazing"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l0ww9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l0ww9.jpg2016-02-29T08:44:00.000ZSam Smith talks to the BBC's Colin Paterson at the Vanity Fair After-Party after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Writings on the Wall'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l0wwp
- Sam Smith talks to Grimmy about The Brits, his new music and... water temperaturehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ky6gk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ky6gk.jpg2015-02-27T11:03:00.000ZSam Smith talks to Grimmy about The Brits, his new music, fashion shows and getting picky about things.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ky6wr
- Sam Smith - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02glv9k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02glv9k.jpg2015-01-09T18:21:00.000ZSam Smith picks the Tracks of My Years for Ken Bruce on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02glv9y
- Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith join Annie for a Snack, Track and Chathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pp9rf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pp9rf.jpg2014-12-22T15:13:00.000ZSam Smith and producer Jimmy Napes join Annie to talk about some of their favourite music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02frbtz
- Sam Smith catches up with Jo Whiley at the BRITshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sp99l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sp99l.jpg2014-02-21T17:13:00.000ZJo has a backstage interview with singer Sam Smith.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01sp9b8
- Sam Smith chats to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pvbr1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pvbr1.jpg2014-01-14T10:49:00.000ZSam Smith chats to Zane Lowe about his forthcoming debut album In The Lonely Hour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pvbt4
- Sam Smith is announced as the winner of BBC Sound of 2014https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pmjk5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pmjk5.jpg2014-01-10T13:09:00.000ZNick Grimshaw reveals Sam Smith as BBC Sound of 2014 Winner.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pmjkh
- Sam Smith has a Special Delivery for Annie Machttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pcxr0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pcxr0.jpg2014-01-06T14:54:00.000ZSam Smith treats Annie Mac to the first play of MK's Remix of Money On My Mind.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pcxr2
