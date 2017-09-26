Jason EvansPhotographer. Born 1968
Jason Evans
1968
Jason Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Evans (born 1968) is a Welsh photographer and lecturer on photography. His best known work is Strictly, a series of portraits of young black men dressed as "country gents" made in collaboration with stylist Simon Foxton, and which were acquired for the permanent collection of the Tate Gallery, in 2004.
Jason Evans Tracks
Sort by
