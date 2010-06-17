The One AM Radio is a band consisting of Hrishikesh Hirway, a composer and songwriter from Los Angeles. The One AM Radio's sound is often characterized by Hirway's lush vocals over dream-like instrumental arrangements. He does most of his own recording, playing several of the instruments and producing all the beats; the style borders electronica, folk, post-rock, chamber music, and ambient music.

Born in Massachusetts, Hirway began The One AM Radio while a student at Yale University, where he studied art and film.

Songs by The One AM Radio have appeared in the television shows Chuck, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, in ads for Pontiac and Rdio, and the films Save the Date and The End of Love. The One AM Radio's second album, A Name Writ In Water, was named by Time Out New York as one of the top 10 albums of 2004.