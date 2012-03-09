AliasBrendon Whitney - Hip Hop - Anticon. Born 5 April 1976. Died 30 March 2018
Brendon Whitney (April 5, 1976 – March 30, 2018), better known by his stage name Alias, was a producer and rapper from Hollis, Maine. He was a co-founder of the indie hip hop record label Anticon.
