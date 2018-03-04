PelicanUS metal band. Formed 2001
Pelican
2001
Pelican Biography (Wikipedia)
Pelican is a post-metal quartet from Chicago, Illinois. Established in 2001, the band is known for their atmospheric and almost entirely instrumental style. They have released five studio albums and four EPs.
Pelican Tracks
Ephemeral
Ephemeral
Hear Me (Distro Remix)
Hear Me (Distro Remix)
Perpetual Dawn
Perpetual Dawn
The Cliff
The Cliff
Jenny Darling
Jenny Darling
March Into The Sea
March Into The Sea
The Tundra
The Tundra
Lathe Boisas
Lathe Boisas
Taraxis
Taraxis
