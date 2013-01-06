Oscar "Buddy" WoodsAmerican blues guitarist. Born 1895. Died 14 December 1955
Oscar "Buddy" Woods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1895
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a7916f0-e6c2-4cf8-9083-8df50110d71f
Oscar "Buddy" Woods Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar "Buddy" Woods (born c. 1900–1903, died December 14, 1955) was an American Texas blues guitarist, singer and songwriter.
Woods, who was an early blues pioneer in lap steel, slide guitar playing, recorded thirty-five tracks between 1930 and 1940. He recorded solo and as part of a duo, the Shreveport Home Wreckers, and with a six- or seven-piece group, the Wampus Cats. Early in his career he backed Jimmie Davis on some of his recordings. Woods's best-known song was "Lone Wolf Blues", from which came his billing as "The Lone Wolf".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oscar "Buddy" Woods Tracks
Sort by
Don't Sell It, Don't Give It Away
Oscar "Buddy" Woods
Don't Sell It, Don't Give It Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Sell It, Don't Give It Away
Last played on
Oscar "Buddy" Woods Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist