LOLOBrooklyn singer. Born 27 December 1987
LOLO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01pfcrj.jpg
1987-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a7905cc-9342-415d-98e0-ce7fa213dd97
LOLO Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Pritchard (born December 27, 1987), known professionally as Lolo (stylized as LOLO), is an American singer, songwriter and actress, best known for being featured on the single "Miss Jackson" by Panic! at the Disco and her singles "Not The Drinking", "Not Gonna Let You Walk Away" and "Shine". In 2016, she released her second album In Loving Memory of When I Gave a Shit. Pritchard mentions Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Al Green and Candi Staton as some of the influences behind her music.
LOLO Tracks
We Were Meant To Be (feat. LOLO)
DJ Kent
We Were Meant To Be (feat. LOLO)
Cure Me (DJ Die Remix) (feat. LOLO)
Redlight
Cure Me (DJ Die Remix) (feat. LOLO)
Not Gonna Let You Walk Away
LOLO
Not Gonna Let You Walk Away
Cure Me (Actress Remix) (feat. LOLO)
Redlight
Cure Me (Actress Remix) (feat. LOLO)
Gangsters (DJ Cable Remix) (feat. Giggs)
LOLO
Gangsters (DJ Cable Remix) (feat. Giggs)
Gangsters
LOLO
Gangsters
Gangsters
Giggs & LOLO
Gangsters
Gangsters (feat. Giggs)
LOLO
Gangsters (feat. Giggs)
Battle Cry (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 27 Jan 2014) (feat. LOLO)
Angel Haze
Battle Cry (Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge, 27 Jan 2014) (feat. LOLO)
Year Round Summer Of Love
LOLO
Year Round Summer Of Love
Back to artist