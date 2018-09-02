Lauren Pritchard (born December 27, 1987), known professionally as Lolo (stylized as LOLO), is an American singer, songwriter and actress, best known for being featured on the single "Miss Jackson" by Panic! at the Disco and her singles "Not The Drinking", "Not Gonna Let You Walk Away" and "Shine". In 2016, she released her second album In Loving Memory of When I Gave a Shit. Pritchard mentions Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Al Green and Candi Staton as some of the influences behind her music.