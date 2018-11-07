Problem CentralDrum and bass supergroup of Logan D, Majistrate, Evil B & Eksman. Formed 21 February 2018
Problem Central
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2018-02-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a76de4a-a078-4bbf-82e8-a918d4c5b53e
Problem Central Tracks
Sort by
Street Fighter
Problem Central
Street Fighter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Fighter
Untitled
Problem Central
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Intro
Problem Central
Intro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intro
Back to artist