Richie Rich415 member & Death Row rapper Richard Serrell. Born 1 March 1968
Richie Rich
1968-03-01
Richie Rich Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Serrell, better known by his stage name Richie Rich, is a rapper from Oakland, California. He currently runs his own record label, Ten-Six Records.
